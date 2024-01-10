Indiana police chase leads to rollover crash on I-94

A vehicle that was involved in a police chase crashed into a semi, causing it to rollover on I-94 Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

The car was being pursued by the Lake County Sheriff's Department around 11 a.m. when it struck a semi in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Portage exit, according to Indiana State Police.

The semi then rolled over and blocked the entire roadway, police said. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries, police said.

The nature of the initial police pursuit has not been provided.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.