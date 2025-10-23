Former Indiana police department employee charged with soliciting teen, having child porn

The Brief A former Indiana police department employee is accused of soliciting a teen and having child pornography. Authorities say Colin Dwyer-Keon enticed the boy, who he hired, to expose himself and perform sexually explicit acts. He faces six felony charges.



A Hammond man who previously worked in law enforcement is behind bars following an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

What we know:

Colin Dwyer-Keon, 32, surrendered himself at the Lake County Jail on Wednesday and was charged with one felony count of child solicitation involving a minor between 14 and 16, and five felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say Dwyer-Keon enticed a teenager to expose himself and perform sexually explicit acts between June and July 2024.

Colin Dwyer-Keon | Lake County Sheriff's Department

Additionally, between June and October 2025, he allegedly possessed or accessed pornographic material involving minors, including one child younger than 12.

The backstory:

According to Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., the investigation began earlier this month when a detective spoke with a teen who said Dwyer-Keon had hired him last year to work for his bounce house and party rental company.

The teen told investigators that within weeks, Dwyer-Keon began grooming him through "Truth or Dare." He would allegedly dare the boy to undress and expose himself. In one instance, authorities said Dwyer-Keon recorded the boy urinating.

The alleged incidents took place at several locations, including Dwyer-Keon’s home, a hotel while working a fair in another Indiana town, and a local storage facility.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant and seized his cellphone, which reportedly contained more than a dozen explicit images involving children.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Martinez Jr. said Dwyer-Keon previously worked in law enforcement. He was employed part-time at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and the Schneider Police Department.

"The crimes described in this case are simply appalling," Sheriff Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "Those who take an oath to serve and protect should never exploit or victimize anyone — especially children. I commend our investigators for their professionalism, skill, and persistence in bringing these charges forward."

What's next:

Dwyer-Keon is being held without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit at 219-755-3355.