Indiana police find man dead next to parked car in Munster

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

MUNSTER, Ind. - A man was found dead lying next to a car in a cul-de-sac in Munster, Indiana on Saturday morning. 

Police were called to the 1200 block of Tuckahoe Place at 8:30 a.m. after a person out walking their dog reported a suspicious subject. 

The witness told police they saw a body or a mannequin lying next to a parked car in the area. 

When the police arrived, they found a dead male. 

Munster police say there is no threat to the public and their investigation remains ongoing. 

An autopsy was scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office. 