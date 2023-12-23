Indiana police find man dead next to parked car in Munster

A man was found dead lying next to a car in a cul-de-sac in Munster, Indiana on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Tuckahoe Place at 8:30 a.m. after a person out walking their dog reported a suspicious subject.

The witness told police they saw a body or a mannequin lying next to a parked car in the area.

When the police arrived, they found a dead male.

Munster police say there is no threat to the public and their investigation remains ongoing.

An autopsy was scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.