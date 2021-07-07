Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

A western Indiana police office was shot and killed near a federal building Wednesday, hours after an officer in Chicago along with two federal agents were shot while working undercover.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer had died.

"We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows," Adamson said.

Police did not release the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

Authorities were looking for a suspect who is believed to be driving a Ford F-150 truck with rear-end damage and is considered to be armed and dangerous, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.

The Tribune-Star reported the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson did not release any information about a suspect. No further information was immediately available.

One officer from the Chicago Police Department and two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents working undercover were shot around 5:50 a.m., authorities in Chicago said.

The three officers were riding in the same unmarked, undercover vehicle attempting to enter the freeway when they were fired upon from the street, Brown said.

Fox News contributed to this report.