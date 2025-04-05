Indiana police shoot, kill armed person fleeing from officer, state police say

The Brief Police in Michigan City, Indiana, shot and killed an armed person after a traffic stop and foot chase on Friday evening. The Indiana State Police were called in to investigate the shooting. Local officials said they will share more information on the shooting as it becomes available.



A northern Indiana police officer shot and killed an armed person who fled on foot after a traffic stop on Friday evening.

The incident happened in Michigan City and Indiana State Police were called to investigate the shooting.

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m., a Michigan City police officer stopped a red Dodge SUV in the 5800 block of South Franklin Street for an equipment violation, according to state police.

During the traffic stop, police said an armed male subject fled on foot from the scene. Officers began to chase him on foot.

During the chase, an officer fired his gun and hit the person.

Officers began to render aid to the subject. He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he died.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the person.

An autopsy will be completed by the LaPorte County Coroner.

Police also did not identify the officer who shot the person. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Indiana State Police will investigate the shooting, including reviewing body camera and in-car video.

What they're saying:

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said in a statement:

"This is a deeply serious matter, and my thoughts are with everyone affected. This is the first officer-involved shooting to occur under my administration. To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, the incident has been turned over to the Indiana State Police. We have full confidence in their ability to carry out a comprehensive and transparent review.

"As this remains an active investigation, we are limited in the details we can share at this time. I ask for the community’s patience as the facts are gathered. We are committed to sharing verified information as it becomes available and to upholding the trust of our residents throughout this process."