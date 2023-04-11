Indiana recycling plant fire prompts evacuation of more than 2,000 residents

More than 2,000 residents were told to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a large fire broke out at a recycling plant in Indiana, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The fire broke out in the City of Richmond, which is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis and near Ohio’s western border.

The evacuation orders for the fire affected people within a 0.5-mile radius. (Fox News/IN WM VISION TOWER CAM) Expand

Indiana State Police said the blaze was at the former Hoffco factory, which closed in 2009.

Wayne County EMA said the evacuation order applied to residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the fire. Those outside that zone were advised to keep windows closed and pets inside.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow described it as a "serious, large-scale fire."

"Many units are on scene," Snow said. "Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control."

Bethesda Worship Center offered temporary shelter for people forced out of their homes, while other agencies were trying to arrange hotel rooms if necessary.

Later Tuesday, Mayor Snow said fire officials had contained the blaze on the city’s northwest side and are working to contain the East side to prevent spread.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

