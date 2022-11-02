Indiana Silver Alert: Hannah Shelton, 12, missing from Attica

Police in Indiana are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Hannah Shelton was last seen Wednesday around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Shelton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said. She is described as a white female, standing 4-foot-7 and weighing 80 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hannah Shelton | Indiana State Police

Shelton was last seen wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 — or call 911.