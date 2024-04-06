Indiana State Police K9 gifted new bulletproof vest

article

Indiana State Police K9 Kai has a new layer of protection thanks to a charitable donation.

K9 Kai was gifted a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

The new protective gear was embroidered to say, "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

Vested Interest in K9s works to provide protective gear to dogs in law enforcement. Their lifesaving body armor for furry, four-legged officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since it was founded in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,514 vests to K9s in all 50 states with the help of both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.