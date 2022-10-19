Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness

The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus.

According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road.

Previously, Zeus was with Sgt. Tyson Waldron for five years in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Zeus is originally from Hungary, ISP said. He was retired but came out of retirement and was more than happy doing what he loved.

K9 Zeus | Indiana State Police

Zeus was trained in narcotics detection and suspect apprehension.

During his career, Zeus was responsible for the recovery of the following:

$540,700 in fraudulent credit cards

56 illegally possessed firearms

5 pounds of methamphetamine

1.2 pounds of cocaine

3.3 pounds of heroin

361 pounds of marijuana

$145,094 in seized drug money

12 suspect apprehensions

On Oct. 14, 2022, Zeus was put down after battling a sudden illness for several days.