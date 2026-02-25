F1 Arcade to bring high-octane racing and rooftop fun to Chicago’s River North

The Brief F1 Arcade opens this summer in River North with 70 full-motion racing simulators, a rooftop terrace and menu of Chicago-spired cocktails and dishes. Guests can enjoy all-day immersive entertainment. The Chicago location follows recent U.S. openings in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver, Vegas and D.C.



The world’s first official F1 hospitality concept is coming to Chicago this summer, featuring rooftop terraces, racing simulators and Chicago-inspired cocktails.

What we know:

F1 Arcade, the world’s first officially licensed Formula 1 experiential hospitality brand, is opening this summer at 1 West Grand Avenue in River North.

The five-story venue will feature 70 full-motion racing simulators, a rooftop terrace, bar and more.

What they're saying:

"Chicago is a city that thrives on energy, competition and unforgettable experiences, which makes it a natural home for F1 Arcade," said Jon Gardner, President of Global Development.

The venue will also host official Formula Watch Parties, allowing guests to watch Grand Prix races while racing on simulators.

What they're saying:

The launch follows U.S. openings in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Denver, Las Vegas and Atlanta, as part of a nationwide expansion anchored by the brand’s U.S. headquarters in Chicago.

Official opening details are expected to be announced in the coming months.