Chicago police seek suspect in scooter hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

The Brief Police are searching for the driver of a black 2018 GMC Acadia (IL plate AV51401) in a Marquette Park hit-and-run. A teen on a motorized scooter was struck near 3900 W. 68th St. around 7:41 a.m. and is in critical condition. Tips can be submitted to 312-745-4521 or CPDTIP.com, reference RD# JK161328.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that critically injured a teen on a motorized scooter in Marquette Park on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to police, a teenager was riding a motorized scooter at 3900 W. 68th Street around 7:41 a.m. when a black 2018 GMC Arcadia, with Illinois license plate AV51401, struck the teen.

The teenager was hospitalized in critical condition due to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JK161328.