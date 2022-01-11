Indiana State Police looking for kidnapping, carjacking suspect

Indiana State Police are searching for a man wanted for a kidnapping and carjacking.

Police say Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins is considered armed and dangerous.

On January 8th, he allegedly carjacked a good Samaritan at gunpoint who was trying to help a crash victim.

Police say Brown-Watkins forced the man to get into the victim's van and lead police on a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed and as police were checking on the victim, Watkins allegedly took off in the car.

Call Indiana State Police if you see Brown-Watkins.