Indiana State Police looking for kidnapping, carjacking suspect
INDIANA - Indiana State Police are searching for a man wanted for a kidnapping and carjacking.
Police say Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins is considered armed and dangerous.
On January 8th, he allegedly carjacked a good Samaritan at gunpoint who was trying to help a crash victim.
Police say Brown-Watkins forced the man to get into the victim's van and lead police on a pursuit.
The vehicle crashed and as police were checking on the victim, Watkins allegedly took off in the car.
Call Indiana State Police if you see Brown-Watkins.
