Indiana State Trooper injured in crash on I-80/94

An Indiana State Trooper was hospitalized Christmas morning after a crash on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash was one of several that happened before 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glenn Fofield.

A state trooper was taken to Munster Community Hospital, where their condition was stabilized, Fofield said. Details concerning the crash, including whether anyone else was injured, were not immediately known.

All lanes on I-80/94 were reopened by 10 a.m., Fofield said, and crews were laying down salt on the roadway.