Indiana State trooper struck while investigating crash

An Indiana State Trooper was hit while investigating a crash Sunday morning near Hammond, Indiana. He is the third ISP trooper struck over the past three weeks.

About 4:10 a.m., troopers from the ISP Lowell Post were investigating a crash on I-80/94 eastbound at the 1.7 mile-marker, according to a statement from state police.

Trooper Jarah Burgin was standing outside his police vehicle when a 2007 Buick — disregarding about 30 flares — struck his 2020 Dodge Charger, state police said.

The Buick struck Burgin, sending him up into the air before hitting the windshield of the vehicle when the driver eventually stopped, state police said.

Burgin and the driver of the Buick, Jennifer A. Spikes, 35, from Gary, were transported to Community Hospital in Munster, state police said.

Burgin suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, state police said.

Spikes was later released from the hospital and transported to the Lake County Jail. She is facing multiple charges of driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license, state police said.