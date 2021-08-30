Expand / Collapse search

Indiana student trying to get on school bus is run over and killed

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
COLUMBUS, Indiana - A man is under arrest in Indiana after a student was struck and killed as they tried to get on a school bus.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff said that Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, 25, of Columbus, disregarded the bus's stop arms and struck the victim as they were crossing the street to get on the bus on Monday morning. Subramani allegedly fled the scene. 

He was followed by a witness, became "stuck in a yard," and was taken into custody by Columbus Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies, police said.

Police said the student was from Columbus East and died at the hospital. The student's name has not been released.

Subramani is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death, felony reckless driving and felony passing stopped school bus with arms extended causing death.

