Indiana traffic suffers snags Friday after snowstorm

Sunshine replaced a blizzard and improved conditions Friday in northwest Indiana.

However, temperatures were in the single digits and streets were snowy, which meant ice lurked under the snow, causing problems for some drivers.

Long after the snow stopped falling, it caused major trouble on area roadways.

On I-65, near Rensselaer, there were two semi truck crashes that tied up traffic both ways, for hours.

Indiana State Police closed the highway and asked drivers to stay off I-65. Blowing snow caused hazardous conditions that Indiana residents say have been challenging.

Drivers said the streets were plowed but were not treated with enough salt. They also said they would like to see more salt on the snowy streets.