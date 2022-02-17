Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
18
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Lake County

Northwest Indiana experiencing 'whiteout conditions' as snowstorm hits, state police warn of travel

Winter Weather
CHICAGO - Indiana State Police is warning motorists to "reconsider travel" as northwest Indiana is experiencing "whiteout conditions" Thursday from the winter storm slamming parts of the Chicagoland area.

Sgt. Glen Fifield with ISP tweeted a photo in the afternoon of I-65 that showed bumper-to-bumper traffic and visibility being extremely low. He also mentioned there had been multiple crashes so far throughout the day.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed in Newton County because of a traffic crash blamed on the weather. "Road conditions are quickly deteriorating," the Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted.

"I-65 SB south of exit 240 is closed multi-vehicle pile-up. We are asking drivers to avoid I-65 and reconsider travel as it is currently impassable," according to Sgt. Fifield.

A band of heavy snow swept from eastern Kansas into central Missouri early Thursday, then moved into central Illinois and northern Indiana by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

WHITEOUT CONDITIONS FROM WINTER STORM CAUSE CRASHES, ROAD CLOSURES

The snow was expected to be the heaviest south of Interstate 80, with "near blizzard conditions possible south of a Pontiac, Illinois to Valparaiso Indiana line," the weather service said.

The storm could drop up to four inches of snow in the Chicago area. The weather service warned of hazardous conditions for the evening rush hour, with temperatures dropping into the teens and winds gusting to 35 mph.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Illinois State Police reported several crashes on interstates 55 and 72. "Please slow down and stay off your phones," it advised.

The snow is expected to stop falling around 9 p.m., with the possible exception of downwind of the lake in Porter and LaPorte counties.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, nearly 200 flights had been canceled at O'Hare Airport and over 130 flights were canceled at Midway Airport.

The Illinois Tollway has deployed its full fleet of 196 snowplows in response to freezing rain, sleet and the snow.

"Our crews will be working throughout this storm to keep the roads clear and our customers safe, but we are asking drivers to help us by giving plows and emergency vehicles the extra room they need to safely do their work," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. "We are reminding drivers to please slow down and allow extra time to complete their trips, and to be alert for areas where blowing snow could reduce visibility." 

Drivers whose vehicles become disabled should activate their hazard lights and dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance from Illinois State Police District 15.

Drivers should note the roadway they are using, as well as the direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. For crashes involving property damage only, drivers should report the incident to 630-241-6800 ext. 5042 and continue driving.

Friday will be sunnier and cold with a chilly wind, with a high near 32 degrees. There could be a quick snow shower late at night.

Weekend looks dry with mid to upper 20s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.