Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
13
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:42 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:45 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, DuPage County, Will County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:32 PM CST until THU 9:30 AM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 6:25 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County

Chicago winter storm could bring up to 5 inches of snow Thursday

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Feb. 17th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's snowy weather forecast for Chicago and beyond.

CHICAGO - Heavy rainfall by February standards has fallen over much of Chicagoland resulting in a flood advisory through mid-morning.  

I haven’t heard of any major problems. As discussed yesterday, the majority of the morning commute will have no or very little falling precipitation of any kind. 

There was a little bit of sleet when I hit the pavement up in the hinterlands of northern Lake County. Main roads will simply be wet this morning. 

Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s this afternoon just in time for the second wave of precipitation to arrive. This will be exclusively snow. Afternoon commute will be impacted. 

That being said, the worst of this storm will be well south of the city. Blizzard conditions due to heavy snow and powerful winds will be possible in our far southern viewing area. 

Much of the metro will end up with 1 to 5 inches of snow with a north to south gradient from low to high. Snow comes to an end around 9 p.m. with the possible exception of downwind of the lake in Porter and LaPorte counties. 

By far, the nastiest conditions will be well south of I-80. Northwest Indiana would be hit hard by the heavier snow and wind.

Tomorrow will be sunnier and cold with a chilly wind. There could be a quick snow shower late at night.  Weekend looks dry with mid to upper 20s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday.

Too early to worry about the next one? Nope. Monday night and Tuesday presents the next chance for a combo system not altogether different from this one.