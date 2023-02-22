Indiana trooper makes 2 drug busts in LaPorte County within 10 hours

An Indiana State Trooper found marijuana and illicit drugs during two different traffic stops on I-94 this past Saturday.

On the morning of Feb. 18, around 7 a.m., a trooper from the Lowell Post stopped a Chevrolet Cruz near the 40 mile-marker for a traffic violation.

The trooper saw marijuana products in the passenger seat and searched the rest of the car. A pound of marijuana products, as well as, 60 grams of cocaine, 96 Xanax tablets and 76 Aderall tablets were found.

The driver, Daniel New, 24, from Hartsel, Colo., was arrested and transported to the LaPorte County Jail.

Drugs found during the search of Daniel New's car. (Indiana State Police)

Later that day, around 3:50 p.m., the same trooper tried to stop a gray SUV on I-94 near the 43 mile-marker.

The vehicle did not stop, and the trooper followed the driver until the SUV crashed on SR 49 near the entrance to the Indiana Dunes.

The car was searched, and the trooper found 17 lbs. of marijuana, as well as, $10K in cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Found in Michael P. Lopez's car. (Indiana State Police)

The driver, Michael P. Lopez, 28, from Aurora was transported to the LaPorte County Jail.

Both drivers are facing felony drug charges.