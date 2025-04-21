Massive truck fire on I-65 in Indiana causes lane closures, police say

The Brief A semi-truck burst into flames on I-65 in Indiana on Monday, causing lane closures. Indiana State Police said traffic was being diverted around the scene as cleanup would take hours. The driver of the semi was not injured, ISP said.



A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana and caused lane closures on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

What we know:

The truck fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 near exit 230, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the ISP. That interchange appears to be near Roselawn.

The driver of the semi was not injured, Fifield said.

All lanes of I-65 north and south were closed in that area due to the situation. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Police said once it is safe, traffic would be escorted around the scene, but that "won't be for a while," Fifield said on social media. Drivers stuck in the backup were asked to be patient and not drive northbound in the southbound lanes.

The cleanup of the scene was expected to last into the night because the roadway surface was significantly damaged, police said.

Video of the blaze posted on social media by Fifield showed a significant fire and smoke coming from the truck.

In a nearly two-minute video of the scene, Fifield described the scene as a "semi crash" and he can be heard saying the truck appeared to be loaded with cans which were scattered about the roadway. Explosions could be heard in the video.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.