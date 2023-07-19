Winning Powerball tickets worth $100K and $50K sold in NW Indiana

Six winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for the Saturday and Monday drawings.

One $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Meijer Store #152 at 6650 Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville.

Five $50,000 winning tickets were also bought across the Hoosier State:

Lucky Stop located at 1912 Franklin St. in Michigan City

Village Pantry located at 3630 Greenbush St. in Lafayette

Speedway #1211 located at 279 S. Van Buren St. in Nashville

Smoke Shop 17 located at 9131 E. 109th St. in Crown Point

GETGO #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are: 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball of 18. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21. Players can also see if they won with the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is estimated to be over $1 billion.

If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Wednesday's drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. CT.