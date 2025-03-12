Indiana woman found alive in crashed car after 6 days faces long recovery

The Brief Brieonna Cassell, 41, was trapped in her car after it crashed into a ditch and her family reported her missing. Cassell was found after six days still in her car but alive. She suffered compounded fractures and severe injuries to her legs, her family said.



An Indiana woman found alive in her crashed car six days after she went missing was set to undergo surgery Wednesday as she begins a "long road to recovery," police said.

Brieonna Cassell, 41, was found Tuesday in her car off the side of a road in Newton County.

‘Long road to recovery’

What we know:

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said that on Wednesday, Cassell’s mother authorized him to give an update on her condition.

Cassell’s condition had stabilized, and her "outlook for recovery is good, but it will be a long road to recovery," Cothran said.

He added that Cassell’s mother "also wished to express her thanks and appreciation to all responders and all the people that have expressed their thoughts and concerns."

The backstory:

Cassell left her mother’s home to visit friends near Wheatfield last Thursday and somehow ended up driving into a ditch off of County Road 600 South near County Road 300 East, about a mile southeast of the Newton County Landfill.

She was trapped in her car after the crash.

On Tuesday, a man driving by the site spotted Cassell’s car and contacted his supervisor, the fire chief of Morocco, Indiana, and the two checked the vehicle. They found Cassell inside, conscious and speaking, despite her extensive injuries.

The Rescue:

"The people say it, but I’m going to be honest with you. I can’t believe I’m a hero," said Johnny Martinez. "Just try to be a better person every day."

Martinez is a humble man, but Brieonna Cassell’s family is grateful.

"Johnny Martinez, thank you so much for finding my baby," said Cassell’s mom Kim Brown Tuesday night outside the hospital. "Thank you. I could never repay you."

Martinez told FOX 32 Chicago Wednesday that Tuesday morning he spotted the car in the ditch and after his supervisor arrived they walked to the car.

"So, we go to the ditch and I can see the lady is in the car and she’s saying, ‘Help me please, because I’m gonna die in the ditch!’" recalled Martinez.

Her family said she suffered compounded fractures and severe injuries to her legs. She was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn for medical treatment.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical bills as Brieonna will need several surgeries in the future.