Infant, 3 adults found unresponsive in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

A 5-month-old boy and three adults were found unresponsive in a vehicle in Woodlawn on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., Chicago police located the vehicle in the 500 block of East 67th Street.

A 22-year-old man was administered NARCAN and refused further EMS services.

A 23-year-old man was administered NARCAN and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 5-month-old child was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

No further details were released.