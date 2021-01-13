Infant abandoned at Glenview rehab center

article

State child welfare officials were investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned Monday in north suburban Glenview.

Authorities responded about 3 p.m. when infant was discovered at a rehabilitation center in the 1500 block of Greenwood Road, Glenview police said in a statement.

The baby was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where the baby’s condition stabilized, police said.

The mother was located and taken to Evanston Hospital for treatment, police said.

No charges have been filed, police said Wednesday morning.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was investigating the incident, an agency spokesman said. The department had no prior contact with family.

Dawn Geras, president of Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, said the woman could have taken advantage of the state’s Newborn Baby Safe Haven law.

The law allows parents to legally handover an unharmed baby, 30 days old and younger, to staff at a hospital or fire department, no questions asked.

Save Abandoned Babies Foundation has a 24-hour hotline, 888-510-BABY (2229), for confidential help.