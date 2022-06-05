Injuries reported after shooting outside Gary high school graduation ceremony

A high school graduation in Gary was marred by gun violence Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred outside the RailCats Baseball Stadium following the graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy.

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment," the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) said in a statement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Shortly after 6 p.m., graduates and guests were exiting the stadium when shots rang out. Two people sustained gunshot wounds, police said.

A third victim was treated on scene by paramedics.

According to shool officials, the gunmen were taken into custody.

"Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it," said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager GCSC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detectives at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.