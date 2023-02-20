2 construction workers injured after scaffolding collapses in East Garfield Park

article

Two men were seriously injured Monday after a building facade collapsed in East Garfield Park.

The men were working on a building under construction in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when the facade fell, causing a scaffolding to collapse about 1 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The workers were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Last month, a worker died after being trapped under debris when part of a building collapsed in Bronzeville on the South Side.