Inmate found dead in booking cell at McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility

An inmate was found dead in his booking cell at the McHenry County jail on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., corrections officers found the 74-year-old man unresponsive in a single-occupied booking cell at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will not be released until family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released once available.