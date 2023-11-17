Inmates at Stateville Correctional Center earn bachelor’s degrees from Northwestern University

In a groundbreaking achievement, incarcerated students in Illinois have made history by earning bachelor's degrees from Northwestern University, marking the first time that inmates have achieved such an academic milestone from a top-ten university.

The graduation ceremony, a testament to the transformative power of education, took place on Wednesday inside the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton commended the graduates for their dedication and highlighted the significance of advancing higher education within the prison system.

"This is a significant step forward for higher education within the prison system. You are opening doors of opportunity for people both within and outside these walls. And this graduation is a testament to the power of education to transform lives and provide hope for a better future," said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Governor JB Pritzker conveyed his congratulations through a video message, acknowledging the graduates for defying assumptions and stereotypes.