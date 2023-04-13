Inside Chicago's greatest movie memorabilia collection

Who knew that one of the greatest collections of movie props and memorabilia on the planet was buried underground in the suburbs of Chicago.

Indiana Jones’ whip, Captain America’s shield, Marty McFly’s hoverboard – they’re all here.

Dan Lanigan, a well-respected director, producer and writer, is an avid collector of priceless items from the most iconic and classic films ever made.

His 6,000-piece collection is housed underground in a secret location in the suburbs of Chicago – it’s location kept secret for safety purposes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

FOX 32 was allowed underground to explore the incredible and vast collection of Hollywood history – a museum to motion pictures, unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Take a look inside.