Intensifying migrant crisis in Chicago: Over 15K asylum seekers arrive in the city

The migrant crisis in Chicago is escalating as more than 15,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city since Saturday. Seven busloads of them arrived just on Wednesday from the southern border.

During a press conference on Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker said the recent move from the White House to expand work permits for migrants will help ease tensions. Mayor Brandon Johnson recently announced a plan to build winterized base camps, so migrants can be removed from police stations.

Meanwhile, there could be another migrant shelter in the city soon.

Alderman Bryon Lopez of the 25th Ward says plans are in the works to open a shelter on South Halsted. A community meeting about the proposed shelter is happening at 6 p.m. on Monday night at Benito Juarez High School.

Officials will present the plan for the shelter and answer any questions.