Interim police chief Charlie Beck hopes for smooth transition

Chicago's interim police chief says he's getting oriented in the job, a day after Superintendent Eddie Johnson was fired and he took over the post.

Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck addressed reporters Tuesday at an unrelated police department news conference. The former Los Angeles police chief says he spent Monday meeting with members of the department in hopes of a smooth transition.

He says accountability and public trust are essential to policing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson Monday for "ethical lapses" surrounding a mid-October night when he was found asleep in his car.

Beck says he and Johnson are friends and will continue talking. Beck says the former superintendent has the "best interest of the city" and police department at heart.

When asked about the firing, Beck said everyone makes mistakes and people have to live with their errors.