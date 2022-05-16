Inside look: International mail screening near O'Hare confiscates fake cash, narcotics daily

The International Mail Facility near O’Hare International Airport offered a rare, inside look Monday at how mail is screened before it arrives at your doorstep.

There are only nine facilities like it in the United States. Any time you receive a package from another country, it is subject to a search.

At the O’Hare location alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers screen more than 55 million packages each year, and every single day, they seize illegal drugs, counterfeit cash and other contraband that people are trying to sneak into the country.

FOX 32 Chicago had the unique opportunity to tag along as officers screened incoming packages on Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Once it arrives, a piece of mail is scanned for radiation before it goes through one of the facilities X-ray belts where an officer determines if it needs to be opened up and inspected further.

Sometimes, illegal drugs are hidden inside children’s toys, puzzles or concealed in the lining of the cardboard box itself.

Once confiscated, contraband is kept for evidence or destroyed.

In the last five days alone, officers seized thousands of dollars in fake cash, fentanyl, illegal steroids and other drugs.

"Typically we seize at least a few parcels of fentanyl a week, and they come from various countries, such as the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, France," said Nadia Varela, CBP chief officer.

"Our job as Customs and Border Protection is to ensure the safety of the public. So it’s paramount that Customs and Border Protection reviews every single parcel that comes into the United States to ensure that narcotics and any type of illegal contraband is not released into the domestic stream."

Packages that you send overseas also come through the O’Hare facility and could be searched.

Advertisement

If a package is searched, but nothing illegal is found, officers re-seal it with tape notifying the recipient that a customs officer inspected it.