VIDEO: I-55 shut down after 'dust storm' causes large crash in downstate Illinois

A portion of Interstate 55 is shut down in both directions Monday afternoon after a dust storm caused a "large crash" in south-central Illinois.

Illinois State Police said a crash involving multiple vehicles happened about 11:40 a.m. from milepost 62 to 80 in Montgomery County.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that visibility in the area was poor after a "combination of newly plowed fields and gusty northwest winds" generated a dust storm.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Illinois State Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic was being diverted onto a frontage road.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident or the extent of injuries.

Divernon City Hall is currently being used as a "reunification post" for families of people involved in the accident, state police said.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story, please check back for more details.