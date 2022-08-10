Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash

A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police.

Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.

Investigators determined the 72-year-old driver of the Subaru, Max Booth, rapidly decelerated in order to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp when the Buick rear-ended it. Both vehicles sustained severe damage, according to police.

Christina Booth was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cody A. Huseman, 34. (Indiana State Police)

Max Booth and the driver of the Buick, Cody A. Huseman of Lake Station, both refused medical treatment at the scene.

Huseman, 34, consented to a blood draw to test for intoxication and was transported to the Lake County Jail, police said. Certified results of the test are still pending, according to officials.

Huseman was charged with two felonies including operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated endangering a person.

No further information was immediately available.