Intruder attempts to attack, sexually assault woman in her South Side home

A woman was nearly attacked and sexually assault in her own home in Brainerd Friday morning.

Chicago police say a 39-year-old man demanded the victim open the door to her apartment in the 9000 block of South Loomis Street around 4:30 a.m.

The victim, 41, complied and the offender entered her apartment. He tried to sexually assault and beat her.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police say no injuries were reported.

The offender is not in custody.