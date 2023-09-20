Investigating underway after woman found dead in Chatham garage

Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in a garage in Chatham Tuesday night.

A woman, 30, was discovered in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue after officer responded to a call there at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Sierra Jamison.

The coroner said she died by strangulation.

No arrests have been reported.