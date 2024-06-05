Investigation launched after body found in Back of the Yards

Police launched a homicide investigation after finding the body of a man Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 47-year-old man was found unresponsive around 7:30 in the 5300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police have not said if the man had an apparent injuries.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.