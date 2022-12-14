Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora

The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night.

Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes available, an update will be provided.

The Sheriff's Office says the boy lived in the 1500 block of Exposition Avenue, just a block away from where he was found.