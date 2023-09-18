Investigation launched after female found dead on Inverness roadway

A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in the roadway Monday morning in northwest suburban Inverness.

Around 1:23 a.m., Inverness police were called to the intersection of Dundee Road and Guthrie Drive where a dead female, whose age was unknown, was lying in the roadway, according to police. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Major Case Assistance Team and Inverness police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Inverness police at (847) 358-7766.