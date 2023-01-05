Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills

Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening.

Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road.

Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a property in the area but no one had been shot.

There will be extra police presence in the area as the investigation is evolving and ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Lake in the Hills Police Department at 847-960-7546. Detectives are specifically looking for residents/businesses in the area to check their video surveillance for any suspicious activity.