Investigation underway after 2 injured in Lincolnwood shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in Chicago's northern suburbs Sunday morning.

Lincolnwood police were called to the 4700 block of Touhy Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an abandoned and unoccupied vehicle and a firearm in the 4900 of Touhy Avenue believed to be connected to the incident.

Two men were located at area hospitals. One of the victims had minor injuries from shattered glass. He was uncooperative with the investigation and was released from the hospital.

The second victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently listed in stable condition.