Investigation underway after 5-year-old dies from gunshot wound inside Gary home

An investigation is underway after a five-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in Gary Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Fillmore Street around 8 a.m.

According to Gary police, a 32-year-old man arrived early Wednesday morning at the residence after a night out and entered the home believing that he was alone. He placed his handgun down and fell asleep.

The man then said he was awakened by a loud noise and saw that the 5-year-old child was shot and believed the child accidentally shot himself.

The man picked up the child, placed him on his lap and drove to the hospital to seek treatment.

The child died as a result of his injuries and the man was detained.

The man, who has not been identified, said he was given permission from adults who reside at the residence to visit the home and check on a 17-year-old girl and the five-year-old boy while the adults were away.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at (219) 755-3855.