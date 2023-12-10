Investigation underway after man found fatally shot inside vehicle in South Loop

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the South Loop.

At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his chest in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of West Cermak, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.