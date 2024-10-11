Investigation underway after man shot in cheek while inside Chicago home

A man was shot inside a residence in Washington Park early Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 12:10 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue. According to authorities, the 49-year-old victim was inside the home with four other men when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot him in the cheek.

The offenders fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are currently investigating the case.