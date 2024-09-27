Investigation underway after police pursuit leads to officer-involved shooting in Aurora: officials

The Brief A police pursuit from Plano ended in an officer-involved shooting in Aurora on Friday. Officers engaged an armed individual after the pursuit; no injuries were reported among law enforcement. The Illinois State Police are investigating, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.



An investigation is underway after a police pursuit in Plano reportedly led to an officer-involved shooting in Aurora.

The incident began just before 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Pratt in Plano, Ill.

Authorities located a vehicle linked to the incident and followed it to the intersection of Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora, according to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. The roadway was temporarily shut down in all directions.

After the pursuit, deputies and officers from several agencies encountered an armed person. Citing a "lethal threat," officers engaged the armed person to "protect the public and themselves," according to the sheriff's office.

No officers were injured, but the armed person's condition is unknown.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Several agencies were involved in the response, including the Aurora Police Department and the Plano Police Department. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.

The Source The information in this article was provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office, the Plano Illinois Police Department and the Aurora Illinois Police Department.



