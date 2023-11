A woman is dead after being shot multiple times in South Shore Sunday night.

At about 11:24 p.m., police responded to the 6700 block of South Crandon and found a 25-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

The woman was unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.