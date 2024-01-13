Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Elgin

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

An Elgin police officer shot a man who attacked him with a knife while responding to a report of a suicidal person early Saturday morning.

The officer responded to a home in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard at 1:28 a.m. to assist a 29-year-old man.

When the officer arrived, the man had obvious wounds to his neck and torso. The officer tried to help the man, but he began struggling with the officer.

The man grabbed a knife and began stabbing himself before going toward the officer with the knife.

The officer shot the man and then began rendering aid. The subject was transported to an area hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Under department policy, the officer involved in the shooting was transported to a local hospital for observation and testing, was later released, and has been placed on paid administrative leave.



The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating.

If someone you know is facing a domestic violence situation, please call the Groundworks Domestic Violence Hot-line at 815-729-1228 or the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline at 877-863-6338.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.



