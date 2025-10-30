Iowa man arrested 2 years after Chicago murder

article

The Brief An Iowa man has been charged in a 2023 double shooting that killed one person and injured another on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police say 28-year-old Christopher Robinson Jr. opened fire after an argument in the 6400 block of South Albany Avenue. He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder and is due in court Thursday.



What we know:

Christopher Robinson Jr., 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Robinson allegedly shot a 41-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman on July 30, 2023, after arguing with them from a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Albany Avenue, according to police.

The 41-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died. The woman was shot in the eye. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Robinson, of Algona, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.