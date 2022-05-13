Irvin allegedly called Trump 'bigoted racist' and 'idiot' in text messages: report

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Richard Irvin says he doesn't recall sending text messages harshly critical of former President Donald Trump.

But a retired Aurora city employee showed WTTW-TV a series of text exchanges with Irvin, who is mayor of the western suburb.

Irvin allegedly called Trump, "a bigoted racist" and "an idiot."

Irvin declined again this week to say whether he voted for the former president, who remains extremely popular among Republicans.

Irvin's rival in the primary for governor, State Sen. Darren Bailey, hopes to win Trump's endorsement and blasted Irvin.

"What part does he not like about President Trump? Does he dislike that he, you know, cut taxes and was working for, you know, the American worker?" Bailey said.

In a written response, Irvin said he disagreed with Trump in some areas, but liked his tax cuts and his focus on public safety.