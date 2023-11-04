Irving Park shooting: Man dies after accidentally being shot in head

A man was killed when he was accidentally shot in the head Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The incident occurred around 1:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Christiana Ave. in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police say the 39-year-old victim sustained an accidental gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no offenders in custody, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.